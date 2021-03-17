Global airline body IATA delays annual meeting to October

LONDON, March 17 (Reuters) - Global airline body IATA said it had postponed its annual meeting to October from June this year as it believed that it was important” to demonstrate the value of meeting in person”.

The meeting will now be held on October 3-5 in Boston in the United States, with the date pushed back because IATA does not believe that borders will be sufficiently open in June to allow such a gathering.

Last year’s event was cancelled due to travel curbs. (Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Kate Holton)