Company News
March 12, 2020 / 3:58 PM / Updated 10 minutes ago

OAG says United, Delta, Lufthansa to bear brunt of U.S. travel curbs

1 Min Read

PARIS, March 12 (Reuters) - U.S. travel restrictions on passengers arriving from Europe’s border-free Schengen area will affect passengers arriving on 6,747 flights over the next four weeks or 11% of all international flights, flight data provider OAG said.

Over 40% of the flights are with U.S. airlines. Delta Air Lines and United Airlines will be the most affected, followed by Germany's Lufthansa, OAG said in a blog published on Thursday (bit.ly/2vT1Fl8). (Reporting by Tim Hepher; editing by David Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
