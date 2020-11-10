Ryanair sees partial air traffic recovery for summer 2021, CEO says

PARIS, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Low-cost airline Ryanair expects passenger traffic to return to 75%-80% of pre-coronavirus crisis levels by next summer, Chief Executive Michael O’Leary said on Tuesday.

“There’s reasonable optimism now that summer 2021 will get back to some degree of normality,” O’Leary told an online conference a day after Pfizer said its experimental COVID-19 vaccine was 90% effective in trials.