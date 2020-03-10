EU Commission assessing amendment to aviation slot rules

BRUSSELS, March 10 (Reuters) - The European Commission is assessing all options including amending aviation slot rules in response to coronavirus outbreak, the EU Commission said on Tuesday.

“We are also looking into aviation because aviation is one of the sectors that are hardest hit obviously. We are looking into that ... including regards the rules governing the use of slots,” Janez Lenarcic, the commissioner in charge of crisis management, told European lawmakers on Tuesday.

A final decision has yet to be taken, as the 27 commissioners were still meeting, an EU official said. (Reporting by Marine Strauss @StraussMarine; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)