UPDATE 1-EU weighs dropping aviation slot rules as airline crisis deepens

(Adding details)

By Marine Strauss

BRUSSELS, March 10 (Reuters) - Brussels was considering on Tuesday dropping a rule requiring airlines to run most of their scheduled services or forfeit their landing slots, a move that would give carriers some breathing space as the industry crisis over coronavirus deepens.

The European Union’s 27 commissioners were meeting on Tuesday to discuss possible measures, which included amending the aviation slot rules, the EU Commission said on Tuesday.

The commission was expected to announce a decision later on Tuesday, although it said it may take a week to work out the details.

“We are also looking into aviation because aviation is one of the sectors that are hardest hit obviously. We are looking into that ...including regards the rules governing the use of slots,” Janez Lenarcic, the commissioner in charge of crisis management, told European lawmakers on Tuesday.

The discussions come as the world’s airlines scramble to deal with the worsening coronavirus epidemic and Italy’s lockdown, which have hammered passenger numbers, forced the cancellation of thousands of flights and led to the delaying of plane orders.

Germany on Tuesday joined calls for Brussels to relax the rules, saying that it would be harmful both environmentally and financially to persist.

“In order not to lose their slots, airlines have to fly with almost empty aircraft through the crisis,” a spokesman for the Economy Ministry said in a statement emailed to Reuters.

(Reporting by Marine Strauss @StraussMarine in Brussels; Additional reporting by Christian Kraemer in Berlin