Travel slump threatens 46 million jobs, aviation group says

PARIS, Sept 30 (Reuters) - The impact of the coronavirus on travel may cost as many as 46 million jobs globally, according to projections published on Wednesday by an aviation industry group.

The Air Transport Action Group (ATAG) predicted that the travel slump and a slow recovery will threaten 4.8 million aviation workers and more than half of the 87.7 million total jobs supported directly or indirectly by the sector, in related leisure industries and supply chains. (Reporting by Laurence Frost, editing by Louise Heavens)