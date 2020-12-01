Airlines would receive $17 bln in new COVID-19 relief proposal - sources

WASHINGTON/CHICAGO, Dec 1 (Reuters) - U.S. airlines would receive $17 billion for four months of payroll support under a new $908 billion bipartisan Senate COVID-19 relief proposal, two people familiar with the matter said.

The proposal, which does not yet have support of the White House or Congressional leaders, sets aside $45 billion for the U.S. transportation sector, including airlines, airports, buses, and Amtrak. (Reporting by David Shepardson and Tracy Rucinski)