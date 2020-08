CHICAGO, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Delta Air Lines has placed about 240 people on a “no fly list’ for failing to comply with the airline’s face mask policy, Chief Executive Ed Bastian said in a memo to employees on Thursday.

“Although rare, we continue to put passengers who refuse to follow the required face-covering rules on our no-fly list,” Bastian said in the memo, which was reviewed by Reuters. (Reporting by Tracy Rucinski Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)