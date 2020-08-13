Airlines cut European recovery outlook as pandemic drags on

PARIS, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Airlines further lowered their European traffic outlook on Thursday, as lingering travel restrictions and concerns about a second wave of COVID-19 dent recovery prospects for the sector.

European passenger numbers are now expected to decline by 60% in 2020, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said in a statement, putting some 7 million aviation and tourism jobs at risk. In June the airline body had predicted a 6-7 million jobs impacted, with passenger demand down more than 50%.