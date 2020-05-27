CORRECTED-FACTBOX-Airlines take off again after coronavirus groundings

(Corrects number of Qatar Airways routes) May 27 (Reuters) - Airlines are starting to restore services to some destinations and plan more route openings in an expected easing of travel restrictions around the world. By May, airlines around the world had grounded about 95% of their capacity as air travel all but came to a standstill due to the coronavirus pandemic. Here are some of the airlines restoring routes (in alphabetical order): AMERICAS Name Service Share of Routes Link resumption fleet opening date operational Aeromexico May 1 50% Mexico City -Vancouver/Ma drid Copa June 1 12% of Airlines scheduled routes Delta Air June Q2 schedule several major Lines expected to routes (some be 85% Trans-Atlanti smaller than c and year ago Caribbean destinations) ASIA Name Service Share of Routes Story Link resumption fleet opening date operational Asiana June 13 Airlines international routes Bangkok June 1 Domestic nFWN2CX0EZ Airways routes Kazakh May 1 NA some domestic airlines flights Vietnam June 1 NA International Airlines flights (need government approval) EUROPE, MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA Name Service Share of Routes Story Link resumption fleet opening date operational Air France mid-June 10% 600 flights per week to 110 destinations Alitalia June 2 NA New York, Spain and domestic routes Brussels June 15 30% of Destinations Airlines original in Europe, planned include summer Spain, France schedule and Italy Route to New York to resume in July easyJet June 15 primarily domestic flights in Britain and France Etihad June 16 NA flights Airways across its network Eurowings May 2020 NA Will fly from bit.ly/3fHDFmZ 5 different German airports Finnair July about 30% of key Asian its normal destinations amount of (Beijing, flights Hong Kong, Shanghai, Nagoya, Osaka, Tokyo Narita, Singapore, Seoul, Bangkok) August Delhi, New York IAG July passenger capacity about 50% lower Lufthansa Mid to end of 160 aircraft 1,8000 weekly June flights to 130 destinations including Los Angeles, Toronto and Mumbai 20 destinations to start mid-June from Frankfurt Ryanair July 1 40% of its 1,000 flights planned per day, flight restoring 90% schedule of its pre-Covid-19 route network Lufthansa's June 15-20% of up to 190 bit.ly/2Tek0BF SWISS original flights from services in Zurich and June Geneva to 41 European destinations; plans to offer flights from Zurich to New York JFK, Chicago, Singapore, Bangkok, Tokyo, Mumbai, Hong Kong and Johannesburg SAS June 1-15 Will have 30 Nordic aircraft in routes, service Amsterdam, New York, Chicago Turkish June NA 60% of Airlines domestic flights 99 countries by September Qatar By the end of NA Up to 80 Airways May, June destinations (33 in Asia-Pacific, 23 in Europe, 20 in the Middle East, four in the Americas) Wizz Air May 1, June, NA Sofia - 16 July London London - Faro, Portugal London - Greece (Reporting by Tommy Lund and Jagoda Darlak in Gdansk; Editing by Mark Potter, Louise Heavens and Tomasz Janowski)