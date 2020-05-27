Credit RSS
CORRECTED-FACTBOX-Airlines take off again after coronavirus groundings

 (Corrects number of Qatar Airways routes)
    May 27 (Reuters) - Airlines are starting to restore services to
some destinations and plan more route openings in an expected easing of
travel restrictions around the world. By May, airlines around the world
had grounded about 95% of their capacity as air travel all but came to
a standstill due to the coronavirus pandemic.
    Here are some of the airlines restoring routes (in alphabetical
order):

 AMERICAS 
 Name          Service        Share of      Routes         Link
               resumption     fleet         opening        
               date           operational                  
 Aeromexico    May 1          50%           Mexico City                
                                            -Vancouver/Ma  
                                            drid           
 Copa          June 1         12% of                                  
 Airlines                     scheduled                    
                              routes                       
 Delta Air     June           Q2 schedule   several major              
 Lines                        expected to   routes (some   
                              be 85%        Trans-Atlanti  
                              smaller than  c and          
                              year ago      Caribbean      
                                            destinations)  
 ASIA
 Name          Service        Share of      Routes         Story Link
               resumption     fleet         opening        
               date           operational                  
 Asiana        June                         13                         
 Airlines                                   international  
                                            routes         
 Bangkok       June 1                       Domestic       nFWN2CX0EZ
 Airways                                    routes         
                                                           
 Kazakh        May 1          NA            some domestic              
 airlines                                   flights        
 Vietnam       June 1         NA            International              
 Airlines                                   flights (need  
                                            government     
                                            approval)      
 EUROPE, MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA
 Name          Service        Share of      Routes         Story Link
               resumption     fleet         opening        
               date           operational                  
 Air France    mid-June       10%           600 flights                
                                            per week to    
                                            110            
                                            destinations   
 Alitalia      June 2         NA            New York,                  
                                            Spain and      
                                            domestic       
                                            routes         
 Brussels      June 15        30% of        Destinations               
 Airlines                     original      in Europe,     
                              planned       include        
                              summer        Spain, France  
                              schedule      and Italy      
                                                           
                                            Route to New   
                                            York to        
                                            resume in      
                                            July           
 easyJet       June 15                      primarily                  
                                            domestic       
                                            flights in     
                                            Britain and    
                                            France         
 Etihad        June 16        NA            flights                    
 Airways                                    across its     
                                            network        
 Eurowings     May 2020       NA            Will fly from  bit.ly/3fHDFmZ
                                            5 different    
                                            German         
                                            airports       
 Finnair       July           about 30% of  key Asian                  
                              its normal    destinations   
                              amount of     (Beijing,      
                              flights       Hong Kong,     
                                            Shanghai,      
                                            Nagoya,        
                                            Osaka, Tokyo   
                                            Narita,        
                                            Singapore,     
                                            Seoul,         
                                            Bangkok)       
                                                           
               August                       Delhi, New     
                                            York           
 IAG           July           passenger                                
                              capacity                     
                              about 50%                    
                              lower                        
 Lufthansa     Mid to end of  160 aircraft  1,8000 weekly              
               June                         flights to                 
                                            130            
                                            destinations               
                                            including Los  
                                            Angeles,       
                                            Toronto and    
                                            Mumbai         
                                                           
                                            20             
                                            destinations   
                                            to start       
                                            mid-June from  
                                            Frankfurt      
 Ryanair       July 1         40% of its    1,000 flights              
                              planned       per day,       
                              flight        restoring 90%  
                              schedule      of its         
                                            pre-Covid-19   
                                            route network  
 Lufthansa's   June           15-20% of     up to 190      bit.ly/2Tek0BF
 SWISS                        original      flights from   
                              services in   Zurich and     
                              June          Geneva to 41   
                                            European       
                                            destinations;  
                                            plans to       
                                            offer flights  
                                            from Zurich    
                                            to New York    
                                            JFK, Chicago,  
                                            Singapore,     
                                            Bangkok,       
                                            Tokyo,         
                                            Mumbai, Hong   
                                            Kong and       
                                            Johannesburg   
                                                           
     SAS       June 1-15      Will have 30  Nordic                     
                              aircraft in   routes,        
                              service       Amsterdam,     
                                            New York,      
                                            Chicago        
 Turkish       June           NA            60% of                     
 Airlines                                   domestic       
                                            flights        
                                            99 countries   
                                            by September   
 Qatar         By the end of  NA            Up to 80                   
 Airways       May, June                    destinations   
                                            (33 in         
                                            Asia-Pacific,  
                                            23 in Europe,  
                                             20 in the     
                                            Middle East,   
                                            four in        
                                             the           
                                            Americas)      
 Wizz Air      May 1, June,   NA            Sofia -                    
               16 July                      London         
                                            London -       
                                            Faro,                      
                                            Portugal       
                                            London -       
                                            Greece         
 

 (Reporting by Tommy Lund and Jagoda Darlak in Gdansk; Editing by Mark
Potter, Louise Heavens and Tomasz Janowski)
