Credit RSS
April 2, 2020 / 2:04 PM / Updated an hour ago

FACTBOX-Airlines get bailouts amid coronavirus shutdown

17 Min Read

    April 2 (Reuters) - Governments have started to offer financial aid to airlines as the industry struggles under growing pressure
from coronavirus spread, 
fleet groundings and revenue loss. 
    Here is some of the support offered (in chronological order):
       
   
    DATE      COUNTRY        SUM OF BAILOUT      FORM OF SUPPORT     AIRLINES TO BENEFIT        STORY      CURRENT STATE    SECTOR
                                                                                                           OF OPERATIONS     SIZE
 3/16/2020     Russia    part of 300 bln rouble     tax break             Aeroflot                                         Combined
                          fund for Russia ($4                                  /Russian                                   passenger
                                  bln)                                    airlines                                         traffic
                                                                                                                          numbers of
                                                                                                                           Russia’s
                                                                                                                          30 biggest
                                                                                                                           airports
                                                                                                                          decreased
                                                                                                                            by 75%
                                                                                                                          year-on-ye
                                                                                                                           ar, the
                                                                                                                          Internatio
                                                                                                                             nal
                                                                                                                           Airport
                                                                                                                          Associatio
                                                                                                                            n said
             Sweden/Den   SEK 3 bln ($302 mln)       credit             SAS                                Grounded most    In Feb
 3/17/2020      mark                                guarantee                                              of its fleet    2.63 mln
                                                                                                                and       passengers
                                                                                                            temporarily    flew via
                                                                                                           laid off 90%    Sweden’s
                                                                                                             of staff         10
                                                                                                                          airports,
                                                                                                                           down 6 %
                                                                                                                             yoy 
 3/18/2020     Italy      500 mln euros ($545       takeover        Alitalia                                               Italian
                                  mln)                                                                                     airports
                                                                                                                           had 43.6
                                                                                                                             mln
                                                                                                                          passenger
                                                                                                                          traveling
                                                                                                                          trough in
                                                                                                                           Q4 2019
 3/19/2020     Norway    NOK 3 bln ($270 mln)        credit        Norwegian Air                           Canceled 85%   Number of
                                                    guarantee                                                 of its      passengers
                                                                                                            flights and   traveling
                                                                                                            temporarily      via
                                                                                                             laid off     Norwegian
                                                                                                               7,300       airports
                                                                                                            employees.     fell 93%
                                                                                                                          yoy in the
                                                                                                                           week to
                                                                                                                           March 29
                                                                                                                          totalling
                                                                                                                           70,000 
 3/19/2020     Norway    NOK 1.5 bln ($146 mln)      credit             SAS                                Grounded most       
                                                    guarantee                                              of its fleet   
                                                                                                                and       
                                                                                                            temporarily   
                                                                                                           laid off 90%   
                                                                                                             of staff     
 3/19/2020      New      NZ$900 mln ($514 mln)        loan        Air New Zealand                          Cut long-haul     New
              Zealand                                                                                       capacity by    Zealand
                                                                                                            85% in the       main
                                                                                                           coming months   airport
                                                                                                              and the      Auckland
                                                                                                             domestic      reported
                                                                                                            network by     1.9 mln
                                                                                                           30% in April   passengers
                                                                                                              and May     in January
 3/20/2020    Finland      600 mln euros($645    loan guarantee      Finnair                               Cancels most    In 2019,
                                  mln)                                                                      of flights    26 million
                                                                                                           until the end  passengers
                                                                                                              of June      flew via
                                                                                                                           Finnish
                                                                                                                           airports
 3/20/2020    Iceland      up to ISK 700 mln       direct pay      Icelandair                                                 In
                               ($717,000)                                                                                 February, 
                                                                                                                            2020,
                                                                                                                           437,000
                                                                                                                          passengers
                                                                                                                          have flown
                                                                                                                           through
                                                                                                                          Icelandic
                                                                                                                           airports
 3/23/2020    Germany        Not specified,         loans and        Deutsche Lufthansa                    Cut long-haul  In January
                          possibly billions of   possible stake                                             capacity by      and
                                 euros                                                                      up to 90%,    February,
                                                                                                            and said it   a total of
                                                                                                            would only    30,475,523
                                                                                                            operate 20%   passengers
                                                                                                            of planned    have flown
                                                                                                           intra-Europe    through
                                                                                                              flights       German
                                                                                                                           airports
 3/26/2020     United           $58 bln            grants and        Delta Air                               Delta cut        In
               States                                 loans          Alaska Air                              domestic      January,
                                                                   United Airlines                          capacity by    70.5 mln
                                                                  American Airlines                         10% to 15%    passengers
                                                                      Southwest                                 and        traveled
                                                                        Boeing                             international   on U.S.
                                                                                                             by 20% to     airlines
                                                                                                               25%.       
                                                                                                                          
                                                                                                              United      
                                                                                                            slashed its   
                                                                                                           international  
                                                                                                            schedule by   
                                                                                                              95% for     
                                                                                                              April.      
                                                                                                                          
                                                                                                             American     
                                                                                                            Airlines to   
                                                                                                            cut 75% of    
                                                                                                                its       
                                                                                                           international  
                                                                                                              flights     
                                                                                                           through May 6  
                                                                                                            and ground    
                                                                                                            nearly all    
                                                                                                           its wide body  
                                                                                                              fleet.      
 3/27/2020   Singapore     S$19 bln ($13 bln)      bridge loan       Singapore Airlines                    Cut capacity     Changi
                                                                                                              by 96%       Airport
                                                                                                                          passenger
                                                                                                                           traffic
                                                                                                                          fell 32.8%
                                                                                                                              in
                                                                                                                          February,
                                                                                                                           totaling
                                                                                                                           3.45 mln
 3/31/2020       EU               N/A              tax relief     Air France-KLM                            Parked its         
                                                                                                              biggest     
                                                                                                           airliners and  
                                                                                                              slashed     
                                                                                                            services by   
                                                                                                            up to 90%.    
 


($1 = 0.9176 euros)

 (Compiled by Tommy Lund and Jagoda Darlak in Gdansk
Editing by Tomasz Janowski)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below