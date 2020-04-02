FACTBOX-Airlines get bailouts amid coronavirus shutdown

April 2 (Reuters) - Governments have started to offer financial aid to airlines as the industry struggles under growing pressure from coronavirus spread, fleet groundings and revenue loss. Here is some of the support offered (in chronological order): DATE COUNTRY SUM OF BAILOUT FORM OF SUPPORT AIRLINES TO BENEFIT STORY CURRENT STATE SECTOR OF OPERATIONS SIZE 3/16/2020 Russia part of 300 bln rouble tax break Aeroflot Combined fund for Russia ($4 /Russian passenger bln) airlines traffic numbers of Russia’s 30 biggest airports decreased by 75% year-on-ye ar, the Internatio nal Airport Associatio n said Sweden/Den SEK 3 bln ($302 mln) credit SAS Grounded most In Feb 3/17/2020 mark guarantee of its fleet 2.63 mln and passengers temporarily flew via laid off 90% Sweden’s of staff 10 airports, down 6 % yoy 3/18/2020 Italy 500 mln euros ($545 takeover Alitalia Italian mln) airports had 43.6 mln passenger traveling trough in Q4 2019 3/19/2020 Norway NOK 3 bln ($270 mln) credit Norwegian Air Canceled 85% Number of guarantee of its passengers flights and traveling temporarily via laid off Norwegian 7,300 airports employees. fell 93% yoy in the week to March 29 totalling 70,000 3/19/2020 Norway NOK 1.5 bln ($146 mln) credit SAS Grounded most guarantee of its fleet and temporarily laid off 90% of staff 3/19/2020 New NZ$900 mln ($514 mln) loan Air New Zealand Cut long-haul New Zealand capacity by Zealand 85% in the main coming months airport and the Auckland domestic reported network by 1.9 mln 30% in April passengers and May in January 3/20/2020 Finland 600 mln euros($645 loan guarantee Finnair Cancels most In 2019, mln) of flights 26 million until the end passengers of June flew via Finnish airports 3/20/2020 Iceland up to ISK 700 mln direct pay Icelandair In ($717,000) February, 2020, 437,000 passengers have flown through Icelandic airports 3/23/2020 Germany Not specified, loans and Deutsche Lufthansa Cut long-haul In January possibly billions of possible stake capacity by and euros up to 90%, February, and said it a total of would only 30,475,523 operate 20% passengers of planned have flown intra-Europe through flights German airports 3/26/2020 United $58 bln grants and Delta Air Delta cut In States loans Alaska Air domestic January, United Airlines capacity by 70.5 mln American Airlines 10% to 15% passengers Southwest and traveled Boeing international on U.S. by 20% to airlines 25%. United slashed its international schedule by 95% for April. American Airlines to cut 75% of its international flights through May 6 and ground nearly all its wide body fleet. 3/27/2020 Singapore S$19 bln ($13 bln) bridge loan Singapore Airlines Cut capacity Changi by 96% Airport passenger traffic fell 32.8% in February, totaling 3.45 mln 3/31/2020 EU N/A tax relief Air France-KLM Parked its biggest airliners and slashed services by up to 90%. ($1 = 0.9176 euros) (Compiled by Tommy Lund and Jagoda Darlak in Gdansk Editing by Tomasz Janowski)