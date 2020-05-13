Healthcare
May 11, 2020 / 11:31 AM / Updated an hour ago

FACTBOX-Airlines take off again after coronavirus groundings

6 Min Read

 (Updates with Ryanair, Eurowings and Swiss)
    May 13 (Reuters) - Airlines are starting to restore services to
some destinations and plan more route openings in an expected easing
of travel restrictions around the world. By May, airlines around the
world had grounded about 95% of their capacity as air travel all but
came to a standstill due to the coronavirus pandemic.
    Here are some of the airlines restoring routes (in alphabetical
order):

 AMERICAS 
 Name          Service        Share of     Routes         Link
               resumption     fleet        opening        
               date           operational                 
 Aeromexico    May 1          50%          Mexico City    [nL1N2CH1Q
                                           -Vancouver/Ma  2]
                                           drid           
 Copa          June 1         12% of                      [nASA00OAK
 Airlines                     scheduled                   ]
                              routes                      
 ASIA
 Name          Service        Share of     Routes         Story Link
               resumption     fleet        opening        
               date           operational                 
 Kazakh        May 1          NA           some domestic  [nL8N2CJ1A
 airlines                                  flights        X]
 Vietnam       June 1         NA           International  [nL4N2CQ29
 Airlines                                  flights (need  A]
                                           government     
                                           approval)      
 EUROPE, MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA
 Name          Service        Share of     Routes         Story Link
               resumption     fleet        opening        
               date           operational                 
 Alitalia      End of May     NA           Rome - New     [nL8N2CM55
                                           York           S]
 Etihad        June 16        NA           flights        [nP8N2C206
 Airways                                   across its     9]
                                           network        
 Eurowings     May 2020       NA           Will fly from  bit.ly/3fHDFmZ
                                           5 different    
                                           German         
                                           airports       
 IAG           July           passenger                   [nL8N2CP2A
                              capacity                    2]
                              about 50%                   
                              lower                       
 Lufthansa     June           160                         [nFWN2CI0X
                              aircraft                    8]
 Ryanair       July 1         40% of its   1,000 flights  [nL8N2CU1W
                              planned      per day,       3]
                              flight       restoring 90%  
                              schedule     of its         
                                           pre-Covid-19   
                                           route network  
 Lufthansa's   June           15-20% of    140 weekly     bit.ly/2Tek0BF
 SWISS                        original     flights from   
                              services in  Zurich to 30   
                              June         destinations   
                                           in Europe;     
                                           about 40       
                                           weekly         
                                           flights from   
                                           geneva to 14   
                                           festinations   
                                           in Europe      
 Turkish       June           NA           60% of         [nL8N2CO2P
 Airlines                                  domestic       B]
                                           flights        
                                           99 countries   
                                           by September   
 Qatar         By the end of  NA           Up to 80       [nL8N2CO5E
 Airways       May, June                   destinations   D]
                                           (33 in         
                                           Asia-Pacific,  
                                           23 in Europe,  
                                            20 in the     
                                           Middle East,   
                                           four in        
                                            the           
                                           Americas)      
 Wizz Air      May 1, June,   NA           Sofia -        [nL8N2CI51
               16 July                     London         A]
                                           London -       
                                           Faro,          
                                           Portugal       [nL8N2CN4O
                                           London -       J]
                                           Greece         
 

 (Reporting by Tommy Lund and Jagoda Darlak in Gdansk; Editing by
Tomasz Janowski, Mark Potter and Louise Heavens)
