FACTBOX-Top airlines hit as coronavirus crisis halts travel

May 8 (Reuters) - Billionaire investor Warren Buffett put it aptly that "the world has changed" for the aviation industry as travel demand plunged amid the COVID-19 pandemic, forcing carriers globally to park jets, cancel flights and seek financial aid. With no clear timetable for passengers to return to flights at pre-crisis levels, here is a look at how top airlines fared around the world in the first quarter as the crisis worsened in March. AIRLINE Q1 2020 CHANGE VS Q1 2019 1. UNITED AIRLINES Available seat miles (mln) 60,938 -7.2% Passenger load factor (%) 70.9 -10 pts Passengers (000s) 30,359 -16.7% Cargo revenue (mln) 264 -7.7% 2. AMERICAN AIRLINES Available seat miles (mln) 62,099 -6.9% Passenger load factor (%) 72.7 -9.5 pts Passenger enplanements (000s) 42,201 -15.5% Cargo revenue (mln) 147 -32.6% 3. DELTA AIR LINES Available seat miles (mln) 58,885 -5.7% Passenger load factor (%) 73.1 -9.6 pts Cargo revenue (mln) 152 -20.8% 4. SOUTHWEST AIRLINES Available seat miles (mln) 35,350 -6.7% Passenger load factor (%) 67.7 -10.3 pts Passenger enplanements (000s) 29,779 -21.2% Freight revenue (mln) 39 -7.1% 5. CHINA SOUTHERN Available seat kilometers (mln) 47,723 -42.8% Passenger load factor (%) 67.9 -15 pts Passengers carried (000s) 16,846 -53.7% Revenue tonne kilometers cargo and mail (mln) 1,462 -13.3% 6. CHINA EASTERN Available seat kilometers (mln) 36,647 -44.3% Passenger load factor (%) 67.8 -15 pts Passengers carried (000s) 13,703 -57% Revenue freight tonne kilometers (mln) 438.5 -28.8% 7. AIR CHINA Available seat kilometers (mln) 40,669 -42.1% Passenger load factor (%) 67.8 -13.6 pts Passengers carried (000s) 13,714 -51.8% Revenue freight tonne kilometers (mln) 656.2 -40.2% 8. BRITISH AIRWAYS Available seat kilometers (mln) 39,248 -11.7% Passenger load factor (%) 74.2 -5.4 pts Passengers carried (000s) 8,548 -18.4% Cargo tonne kilometers (mln) 879 -17.2% 9. TURKISH AIRLINES Available seat kilometers (mln) 38,381 -10% Passenger load factor (%) 75.5 -4.6 pts Passengers carried (000s) 13,393 -20% Cargo and mail (tons) 378,743 +3.6% 10. AIR FRANCE Available seat kilometers (mln) 36,683 -11.3% Passenger load factor (%) 79.6 -5.9 pts Passengers carried (000s) 9,486 -21% Revenue cargo tonne kilometers (mln) 815 -11.3% 11. CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS Available seat kilometers (mln) 26,492 -34% Passenger load factor (%) 69.2 -14.8 pts Passengers carried (000s) 4,330 -52.3% Cargo and mail revenue tonne kilometers (mln) 2,297 -15% 12. AIR CANADA Available seat miles (mln) 23,511 -9.6% Passenger load factor (%) 74.5 -7.3 pts Revenue passengers carried (000s) 9,927 -17.5% 13. SINGAPORE AIRLINES Available seat kilometers (mln) 28,481 -9.4% Passenger load factor (%) 69.1 -12.5 pts Passengers carried (000s) 3,874 -25% Freight tonne kilometers (mln) 1,392 -13.4% 14. EASYJET Available seat kilometers (mln) 20,753 -23.3% Passenger load factor (%) 89 -1.6 pts Passengers (000s) 16,400 -18.2% 15. KLM-ROYAL DUTCH AIRLINES Available seat kilometers (mln) 25,720 -9.4% Passenger load factor (%) 80.3 -7.3 pts Passengers carried (000s) 6,276 -18.9% Revenue cargo tonne kilometers (mln) 1,017 -9.8% 16. AEROFLOT RUSSIAN AIRLINES Available seat kilometers (mln) 28,685 -6.6% Passenger load factor (%) 66.7 -9.1 pts Passengers carried (000s) 6,930 -18% Revenue cargo tonne kilometers (mln) 235.3 +14.1% Carriers are ranked as per 2019 capacity by aviation data firm OAG. Emirates, Qatar Airways, Ryanair and Lufthansa were not included among the top airlines list as they are yet to report their performance numbers. (Compiled by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)