Healthcare
July 28, 2020 / 12:25 PM / Updated 3 minutes ago

IATA says airline traffic recovery to take longer than expected

1 Min Read

PARIS, July 28 (Reuters) - Global airlines cut their coronavirus recovery forecast on Tuesday, saying it would take until 2024 - a year longer than previously expected - for passenger traffic to return to pre-crisis levels.

In an update on the crisis which has led to a collapse in travel demand, the International Air Transport Association cited slow virus containment in the United States and developing countries, and a weaker outlook for corporate travel outlook. (Reporting by Laurence Frost, Editing by Tim Hepher)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below