REFILE-FACTBOX-Airlines take off again after coronavirus groundings

May 11 (Reuters) - Airlines are starting to restore services to some destinations and plan more route openings in an expected easing of travel restrictions around the world. By May, global airlines had grounded about 95% of their capacity as air travel all but came to a standstill due to the coronavirus pandemic. Here are some of the airlines restoring routes (in alphabetical order): AMERICAS Name Service Share of Routes resumption fleet opening date operational Aeromexico May 1 50% Mexico City -Vancouver/Madrid Copa June 1 12% of Airlines scheduled routes ASIA Name Service Share of Routes resumption fleet opening date operational Kazakh May 1 NA some domestic airlines flights Vietnam June 1 NA International Airlines flights (need government approval) EUROPE, MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA Name Service Share of Routes resumption fleet opening date operational Alitalia End of May NA Rome - New York Etihad June 16 NA flights Airways across its network IAG July passenger capacity about 50% lower Lufthansa June 160 aircraft Turkish June NA 60% of Airlines domestic flights 99 countries by September Qatar By the end of NA Up to 80 Airways May, June destinations (33 in Asia-Pacific, 23 in Europe, 20 in the Middle East, four in the Americas) Wizz Air May 1, June, NA Sofia - 16 July London London - Faro, Portugal London - Greece