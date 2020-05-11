REFILE-FACTBOX-Airlines take off again after coronavirus groundings

Healthcare
    May 11 (Reuters) - Airlines are starting to restore services to
some destinations and plan more route openings in an expected easing
of travel restrictions around the world. By May, global airlines had
grounded about 95% of their capacity as air travel all but came to a
standstill due to the coronavirus pandemic.
    Here are some of the airlines restoring routes (in alphabetical
order):

 AMERICAS 
 Name          Service        Share of     Routes         Story Link
               resumption     fleet        opening        
               date           operational                 
 Aeromexico    May 1          50%          Mexico City    [nL1N2CH1Q
                                           -Vancouver/Ma  2]
                                           drid           
 Copa          June 1         12% of                      [nASA00OAK
 Airlines                     scheduled                   ]
                              routes                      
 ASIA
 Name          Service        Share of     Routes         Story Link
               resumption     fleet        opening        
               date           operational                 
 Kazakh        May 1          NA           some domestic  [nL8N2CJ1A
 airlines                                  flights        X]
 Vietnam       June 1         NA           International  [nL4N2CQ29
 Airlines                                  flights (need  A]
                                           government     
                                           approval)      
 EUROPE, MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA
 Name          Service        Share of     Routes         Story Link
               resumption     fleet        opening        
               date           operational                 
 Alitalia      End of May     NA           Rome - New     [nL8N2CM55
                                           York           S]
 Etihad        June 16        NA           flights        [nP8N2C206
 Airways                                   across its     9]
                                           network        
 IAG           July           passenger                   [nL8N2CP2A
                              capacity                    2]
                              about 50%                   
                              lower                       
 Lufthansa     June           160                         [nFWN2CI0X
                              aircraft                    8]
 Turkish       June           NA           60% of         [nL8N2CO2P
 Airlines                                  domestic       B]
                                           flights        
                                           99 countries   
                                           by September   
 Qatar         By the end of  NA           Up to 80       [nL8N2CO5E
 Airways       May, June                   destinations   D]
                                           (33 in         
                                           Asia-Pacific,  
                                           23 in Europe,  
                                            20 in the     
                                           Middle East,   
                                           four in        
                                            the           
                                           Americas)      
 Wizz Air      May 1, June,   NA           Sofia -        [nL8N2CI51
               16 July                     London         A]
                                           London -       
                                           Faro,          
                                           Portugal       [nL8N2CN4O
                                           London -       J]
                                           Greece         
 

 (Reporting by Tommy Lund and Jagoda Darlak in Gdansk; Editing by
Tomasz Janowski and Mark Potter)
