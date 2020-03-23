Aker BP cuts 2020 spending by 20% due coronavirus

OSLO, March 23 (Reuters) - Norwegian independent oil firm Aker BP will postpone non-sanctioned projects and cut its planned 2020 capital and exploration spending by 20% due to the coronavirus but maintains its production guidance, it said on Monday.

Capital spending for this year would be reduced to $1.2 billion and exploration spending to $400 million, while the company also aimed to cut production costs by around 20% by postponing all non-critical activities, it added. (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by Gwladys Fouche)