Healthcare
March 23, 2020 / 7:53 AM / Updated 24 minutes ago

Aker BP cuts 2020 spending by 20% due coronavirus

1 Min Read

OSLO, March 23 (Reuters) - Norwegian independent oil firm Aker BP will postpone non-sanctioned projects and cut its planned 2020 capital and exploration spending by 20% due to the coronavirus but maintains its production guidance, it said on Monday.

Capital spending for this year would be reduced to $1.2 billion and exploration spending to $400 million, while the company also aimed to cut production costs by around 20% by postponing all non-critical activities, it added. (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by Gwladys Fouche)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below