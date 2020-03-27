Aker BP eyes layoffs amid oil price crash, coronavirus

OSLO, March 27 (Reuters) - Norway’s independent oil firm Aker BP will lay off some employees and contractors after it decided to postpone some projects and exploration wells due to the oil price crash and coronavirus-related disruptions.

“We announced today that there will be reduction in numbers of employees and contractors due to reduced activities. We’ve already announced that some projects be postponed and exploration wells deferred,” said a company spokesman.

“We are starting negotiations with the unions about potential numbers, and will have more details after Easter.” (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by Gwladys Fouche)