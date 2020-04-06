Company News
April 6, 2020 / 5:01 PM / Updated 4 hours ago

Alaska Air expects to lower April and May capacity by 80%

1 Min Read

April 6 (Reuters) - Alaska Air Group said on Monday it expects to cut its capacity by 80% for both April and May, as demand falters due to the coronavirus crisis. (bit.ly/2JLqiUa)

The U.S. carrier had earlier planned to reduce its April capacity by at least 10% and May capacity by at least 15%.

“Alaska Air continues to experience demand that is 80% or more below normal levels as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak,” the company said in a regulatory filing.

“In recent weeks we have moved quickly to dramatically reduce capacity, pull down costs, cull cash expenditures and access financing.” (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below