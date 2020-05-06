Albania central bank holds rate but vows to ease if needed

TIRANA, May 6 (Reuters) - Albania’s central bank held its benchmark rate at a record low of 0.5% on Wednesday, saying that was adequate to deal with the crisis caused by measures to contain the new coronavirus, but it stood ready to ease policy if needed.

Central Bank governor Gent Sejko said the Supervisory Board, which also kept the one-day deposit and lending rates on hold at 0.1% and 0.9% respectively, was expecting an economic contraction to bottom out in the second quarter.

While Albania is slowly lifting social distancing restrictions, the bank only expects a return to economic growth in 2021, Sejko added.

The Bank of Albania previously cut the benchmark rate from 1.0% at the end of March to stimulate lending and offset the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on the economy.

The decline in output would cause a drop in employment and financial woes for businesses, Sejko said. The government has said 50,000 people have already lost their jobs. Most industries are working or are about to start to again. Tourism, a key earner, is expected to be hit hard.

“The pandemic will leave visible but temporary consequences in the country’s economy and finances, but it would not impair the economic and financial balance and the mid-term and long-term development trends,” Sejko said, adding that he expected monetary policy to remain stimulative.

Sejko did not say by how much he expected the country’s economy to shrink, but the World Bank has predicted gross domestic product will fall by 5% if most sectors were working again early in the summer and 6.9% if they could not do so until late in the summer.

The bank is ready to act should the pandemic persist beyond the second quarter and its stimulative policy fail to feed through, leading to higher financing costs or strong fluctuations in financial markets.

“The Supervisory Board thinks the emergence of these dangers might require a further easing of the monetary policy,” Sejko said.

“In line with our contingency plans, this easing might also take the shape of non-conventional instruments, in conformity with the reality on the ground, the market’s needs and the laws regulating the Bank of Albania,” he added. (Reporting by Benet Koleka, Editing by Kirsten Donovan)