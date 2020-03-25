Albanian c.bank cuts interest rate to offset coronavirus impact

TIRANA, March 25 (Reuters) - Albania’s central bank cuts its benchmark interest rate to a record low of 0.5% and lowered its one-day lending rate to 0.9% on Wednesday to help lending in the economy, as it battles with the damage from a coronavirus outbreak.

“We took this decision following our previous measures to soothe the effect of the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic to the economic and financial health of the country,” Sejko said on Facebook.

The central bank and the government had agreed to postpone until the end of May all payments for those who faced difficulties due to the coronavirus outbreak, which has killed five and infected 146 in the country, forcing it to impose 16-hour curfews since Monday.

The central bank had signalled in early February before the coronavirus hit that it intended to help offset the lingering effects of a powerful earthquake that left 17,000 homeless. (Reporting by Benet Koleka; Editing by Hugh Lawson)