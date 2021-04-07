Albania’s air traffic control strike halts vaccine delivery

TIRANA, April 7 (Reuters) - All flights arriving and departing Tirana airport, including a plane carrying COVID-19 vaccines, were cancelled on Wednesday due to a strike by air traffic controllers, officials said on Wednesday.

Some 70 controllers went on strike after their salaries were cut almost in half due to a reduction in air traffic as a result of the pandemic.

“Today the vaccines will not land at the (Tirana) Rinas Airport,” Minister of Infrastructure Belinda Balluku told a press conference.

She said delayed vaccine shipments would cause the inoculation process to be postponed.

Balluku added that air traffic had fallen by 57% because of the pandemic, and that while air traffic controllers had been paid $4,400 a month, now they were getting $2,490 a month.

The strike will continue until Thursday at 10 a.m. (0800 GMT). (Reporting by Fatos Bytyci; Editing by Ivana Sekularac, Kirsten Donovan)