Albania postpones energy, airport tenders over coronavirus

TIRANA, April 21 (Reuters) - Albania’s government has postponed indefinitely tenders for an airport, a photovoltaic park and its power exchange operator, a spokesman said and documents showed, as the country has declared a state of natural emergency due to the coronavirus outbreak.

By end March, Albania’s procurement agency said all tenders except those for medical supplies to fight coronavirus and rebuild homes destroyed by the earthquake on Nov. 26 last year would be suspended.

The Adriatic nation re-opened some business activities on Monday and will re-open others next Monday as it recorded 26 deaths from the new coronavirus and the number of those who have recovered has surpassed that of those infected.

The commissions organising the tenders, which had already been launched, said its decision was a “proportional measure in defence of the higher public interest”. (Reporting by Benet Koleka; editing by David Evans)