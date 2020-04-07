Alcon scraps 2019 dividend, withdraws 2020 guidance

ZURICH, April 7 (Reuters) - Swiss eyecare company Alcon is scrapping its proposed 2019 dividend and withdrawing its 2020 guidance as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, the group said on Tuesday.

“In light of the current market conditions and economic uncertainties linked to COVID-19, and as part of the company’s overall efforts to maintain financial flexibility and implement cash preservation measures, the Board of Directors considers that it is in the best interest of Alcon’s stakeholders to delay the initiation of a dividend proposal until 2021,” said the Swiss-listed group, which will hold its first annual general meeting on May 6 without the attendance of shareholders.

It had previously proposed a dividend of 0.19 Swiss francs ($0.1947) for 2019. ($1 = 0.9760 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi)