Supermarket chain Aldi to pay U.S. workers who get COVID-19 vaccination

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Grocery retailer Aldi said on Tuesday it would give U.S. employees up to four hours of pay if they get a COVID-19 vaccination, nearly a week after retailer Dollar General provided a similar incentive.

The German supermarket chain, which has more than 2,000 stores in 37 U.S. states, said it would cover costs associated with vaccine administration and implement on-site vaccination clinics at its warehouse and office locations.

Dollar General Corp said last week it would offer frontline employees four hours worth of pay after they get the vaccine.

Walmart Inc has agreements with U.S. states to administer the vaccine to its employees should they choose to receive it once they are eligible. (Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)