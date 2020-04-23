Alfa Laval profit tops forecast as pandemic slowdown seen for Q2

STOCKHOLM, April 23 (Reuters) - Swedish engineering group Alfa Laval reported quarterly core earnings just above market forecasts on Thursday but said it expected demand to fall in the second quarter due to the disruption caused by the coronavirus.

The company said its first-quarter adjusted operating profit (EBITA) rose to 1.75 billion Swedish crowns ($173.16 million)from 1.73 billion a year-earlier, beating the 1.71 billion analysts’ mean forecast according to data from Refinitiv.

Alfa Laval, a maker of products such as heat exchangers, separators and ballast water treatment equipment, said order intake dropped to 11.88 billion crowns from a year-ago 12.2 billion, beating the 10.67 billion seen by analysts. ($1 = 10.1063 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Colm Fulton; editing by Niklas Pollard)