Algeria suspends delay penalties on firms hit by coronavirus

ALGIERS, April 15 (Reuters) - Algeria, seeking to ease the impact of coronavirus on state and private sector firms, will suspend the implemention of financial penalties for delays in carrying out projects across various sectors, the prime minister’s office said on Wednesday.

The decision followed a measure earlier this month to defer or reschedule loan payments for companies affected by the virus.

As part of steps to combat its spread, the government has given 50% of employees paid leave and suspended public transport, depriving firms of workers and vital equipment.

“These measures have negatively impacted firms, which are suffering a slowdown in their activities,” the government said in a statement. “This is due to delays in the supply of equipment and raw materials and the unavailability of workforce.”

The impact the outbreak has been exacerbated by a crash in global oil prices, hitting the OPEC member country’s finances, which rely heavily on energy export earnings.

That prompted President Abdelmadjid Tebboune in March to reduce public spending by 30% and delay planned projects in several sectors, including oil and gas.

The country’s largest business association, the FCE, has warned most firms would face bankruptcy unless the government intervenes with urgent measures including financial help.

“We will continue to explore ways to cope with the difficulties facing firms due to the crisis,” the prime minsiter’s office said. (Reporting by Hamid Ould Ahmed; editing by David Evans)