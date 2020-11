ALGIERS, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune has finished treatment for COVID-19 but will undergo follow-up checks, the North African country’s presidency said on Sunday.

Tebboune, 75, was flown to a German hospital 19 days ago after he tested positive for the coronavirus. (Reporting by Hamid Ould Ahmed; Editing by Alexander Smith)