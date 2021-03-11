Algeria finds 13 with coronavirus variant first seen in Nigeria, 7 with variant tied to Britain

ALGIERS, March 11 (Reuters) - Algeria recorded its first 13 cases of the coronavirus variant first discovered in Nigeria and also tested positive seven other people for the variant first identified in Britain, state research centre Pasteur Institute said on Thursday.

The 13 cases were detected in Algiers and other southern and eastern provinces, it said in a statement.

The seven cases, identified in the capital Algiers and neighboring province of Blida, brought the total number to 15 of infections from the variant discovered in Britain. (Reporting by Hamid Ould Ahmed; editing by Grant McCool)