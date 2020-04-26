Algeria scraps customs duties, VAT on pharmaceutical products

ALGIERS, 26 (Reuters) - Algeria has temporarily scrapped customs duties and value added tax (VAT) on imports of pharmaceutical products and medical equipment to help cope with a growing number of infections with the novel coronavirus, the government said on Sunday.

Algeria has been importing most of its medical products needs from China since the outbreak of virus, and the government has said it would spend $100 million on purchases of those products.

The government has so far reported 3,382 confirmed cases, with 425 deaths and 1,508 recoveries.

The authorities on Saturday decided to allow some businesses to reopen, a day after shortening curfew for several provinces including the capital Algiers. (Reporting by Hamid Ould Ahmed; editing by Diane Craft)