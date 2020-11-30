Algeria to allow some domestic flights to resume

ALGIERS, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Algeria will allow some domestic flights to resume from Dec. 6, the government said on Monday, as authorities seek to ease the financial impact of coronavirus curbs on state carrier Air Algerie.

Air Algerie will resume all flights to southern towns and half of its flights to and from northern airports, the prime minister’s office said in a statement.

The airline suspended international and domestic flights in March.

The government has said Air Algerie is expected to record a loss of around $272 million this year from the coronavirus. (Reporting by Hamid Ould Ahmed)