Italy's antitrust looking into flight cancellations by Alitalia, Volotea

MILAN, July 3 (Reuters) - The Italian antitrust authority said on Friday it was looking into Alitalia and Volotea in relation to the sale of tickets for flights cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The watchdog has opened two proceedings in response to several customers’ complaints about the cancellations of trips when the travel restrictions due to COVID-19 had already been lifted, it said in a statement.

Both the Italian airline and the low cost carrier have offered customers vouchers and not cash reimbursements for the cancelled trips and have failed to provide adequate information to consumers about their rights in case of cancellation, the antitrust said. (Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Gianluca Semeraro)