Italy to accelerate sale of Alitalia due to coronavirus - minister

ROME, March 6 (Reuters) - Italy will accelerate the sale of troubled national carrier Alitalia as the spread of coronavirus increases the difficulties of air transport internationally, Transport Minister Paola De Micheli said on Friday.

In December the Rome government set a May 31 deadline to complete the sale of the loss-making airline,, with potential investors asked to submit expressions of interest by March 18.

“In the face of this global crisis we will have to bring forward our decisions compared with the May 31 deadline,” De Micheli said in a television interview on Sky TG24. (Reporting By Gavin Jones; editing by James Mackenzie)