(Refiled for extraneous letter in second paragraph)

March 20 (Reuters) - Marlboro maker Altria Group Inc Chief Executive Officer Howard Willard has contracted coronavirus and is taking temporary medical leave, a regulatory filing showed on Friday.

Chief Financial Officer William Gifford Jr will take over for Willard during his absence, the company said in a memo to employees. (Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)