Amazon plans to appeal French ruling limiting trade to essential goods

PARIS, April 15 (Reuters) - Amazon said on Wednesday it planned to appeal a French court ruling limiting deliveries to essential goods in order allow for a deeper assessment of coronavirus risks at its sites in the country.

“We’re puzzled by the court ruling given the hard evidence brought forward regarding security measures put in place to protect our employees”, the U.S. online retailing giant said in a statement.

“We’re assessing the consequences of this decision and our options and we think we will appeal”, the company added. (Reporting by Sarah White; Writing by Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)