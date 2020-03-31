Amazon's FBA service waiving two weeks of March storage fees-email

LOS ANGELES, March 30 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc’s Fulfillment by Amazon (FBA) service will waive two weeks of storage fees in March, according to an email seen by Reuters.

The FBA fee waiver applies to products stored in the U.S., UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Poland, the Czech Republic, and Canada.

The move is the online retailer’s latest effort to provide relief to sellers, who have seen their businesses disrupted by Amazon’s abrupt decision to stop receiving non-essential inventory in response to the coronavirus pandemic. (Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by Sandra Maler)