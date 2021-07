July 19 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc will stop on-site COVID-19 testing for its warehouse workers, The Information reported on Monday.

In a note circulated through an internal company app, Amazon told its warehouse workers it would discontinue testing after July 30, the report said here.

Amazon was not immediately available for a comment. (Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)