UPDATE 1-Ambu soars on rising demand for single-use medical devices

COPENHAGEN, April 7 (Reuters) - Shares in Ambu, which makes diagnostic and life-support devices for hospitals, jumped 20% on Tuesday after it raised its sales outlook as COVID-19 and the accompanying fear of cross-contamination fuels demand for its single-use products.

Organic sales growth for its 2019/20 financial year to Sept. 30 is now expected to be 26-30%, up from a previously forecast 16-22%.

“Ambu plays an important role in reducing the risk of cross-contamination by providing single-use devices - for instance resuscitators and bronchoscopes - that are 100% sterile and used in the treatment of COVID-19 patients,” it said after market close on Monday.

The company expects to sell more than a million of its endoscopes - imaging equipment used for internal examinations - this financial year, compared with a previous forecast of about 900,000.

Danske Bank analysts said that an outlook upgrade had been expected, but the numbers were much better than expected.

Organic sales growth in Ambu’s January to March quarter was up 24%, according to preliminary figures, with about 14 percentage points of that attributed to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Ambu’s share price has soared by about 80% since mid-March and is up 96% since the start of the year, against a 21% slide in the European Stoxx 600 index.

The Danish company cautioned that the positive impact from COVID-19 should be considered as a one-off and suspended its EBIT margin outlook until its half-year results on May 5.