Bonds News
May 27, 2020 / 6:22 PM / in 2 hours

American Airlines not considering Chapter 11, demand improving -CEO

1 Min Read

May 27 (Reuters) - American Airlines Group Inc’s is not considering a Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing, CEO Doug Parker said in response to a question at a conference on Wednesday, but said he does expect the overall U.S. airline industry to be 10% to 20% smaller in the summer of 2021.

American’s revenues are still down by about 90% due to the coronavirus pandemic, but demand is improving and passengers are feeling more comfortable flying, with American’s planes about 56% full over the long U.S. Memorial Day weekend, albeit a drastically reduced flying schedule, he said. (Reporting by Tracy Rucinski)

