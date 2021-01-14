American Airlines to offer COVID-19 vaccines to employees at hub airports, director says

FILE PHOTO: Pilots talk as they look at the tail of an American Airlines aircraft at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport February 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Stone/File Photo

CHICAGO (Reuters) - American Airlines plans to offer COVID-19 vaccines to its employees at medical clinics at its hub airports once they are available, with inoculation for Chicago-based employees possible as soon as next month, a director told Reuters.

“There are a lot of efforts underway to try to secure the vaccine as soon as we can,” said Jennifer Saddy, managing director of absence management who is part of the team leading American’s vaccine efforts.

American is not requiring the vaccine for employees but is working with local health authorities and its medical partner Premise to make them available, she said.