American Airlines to temporarily suspend more flights in New York area

April 5 (Reuters) - American Airlines Group Inc said late Sunday it would temporarily suspend more flights to three airports in the New York area, starting April 7, due to reduced demand in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

American Airlines said the new, temporary schedule will run through May 6, and include flights at New York’s JFK and LaGuardia airports and New Jersey’s Newark EWR.

They will only operate between 10 a.m. ET and 6 p.m. ET as turn-only operations with no aircraft or crews remaining overnight at the airports, the airline said.

The carrier had already reduced its flights around the world, and earlier this month shrunk its flights from close to 100 flights a day at New York’s JFK Airport to just 11 flights. (Reporting by Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)