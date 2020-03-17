American extends unpaid leave options for flight attendants, others to 12 months

CHICAGO, March 17 (Reuters) - American Airline Group Inc said on Tuesday it has extended the time on voluntary unpaid leave options for flight attendants, mechanics and gate agents to up to 12 months, a sign that it does not expect depressed travel demand to rebound any time soon.

American is among U.S. airlines offering employees unpaid leave of absence in an effort to save costs as travelers cancel flights amid the rapid spread of the coronavirus across the world. (Reporting by Tracy Rucinski Editing by Shri Navaratnam)