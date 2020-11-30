CORRECTED-OFFICIAL-American Airlines conducts trials to transport COVID-19 vaccine

(Corrects after company says to “simulate”, not “stimulate”, in paragraph 2)

Nov 30 (Reuters) - American Airlines began trial flights from Miami to South America in mid-November to prepare for its role in transporting the COVID-19 vaccine, the U.S. carrier said on Monday.

The flights simulate the conditions required for the vaccine to stress test the thermal packaging and operational handling process that will ensure it remains stable. (bit.ly/37ipUI5) (Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)