WASHINGTON, Aug 4 (Reuters) - American Airlines Co and the Allied Pilots Association have reached an agreement on voluntary options for pilots to help reduce involuntary furloughs, the airline said in a memo Tuesday.

Last month, American Airline said it was sending 25,000 notices of potential furloughs to frontline workers, including 2,500 pilots or about 18% of the total. (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Sandra Maler)