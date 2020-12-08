American expands preflight testing to all U.S. destinations with travel restrictions

FILE PHOTO: American airlines jets made by Embraer and other manufacturers sit at gates at Washington's Reagan National airport as the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues to keep airline travel at minimal levels and the U.S. economy contracts in the first quarter at its sharpest pace since the Great Recession, in Washington, U.S. April 29, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

(Reuters) - American Airlines said on Tuesday it is expanding preflight COVID-19 testing for all U.S. destinations that have travel restrictions.

The test, priced at $129 which includes a medical professional virtually assisting and express shipping both ways, will be available for purchase for passengers traveling on or after Dec. 12.

In collaboration with at-home testing partner LetsGetChecked, American said it will provide testing for travel to cities, states and territories currently under COVID-19 travel restrictions, including Puerto Rico.

In November, the airline had expanded its at-home testing to new destinations in the Caribbean, Latin America and Hawaii.