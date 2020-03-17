Company News
March 17, 2020 / 1:37 PM / Updated an hour ago

American Express sees hit to spending volumes from coronavirus

1 Min Read

March 17 (Reuters) - American Express said here on Tuesday it had seen a fall in spending volumes in the last few days of February and March and forecast low-single-digit revenue growth in the first quarter as the coronavirus pandemic wreaks havoc on financial markets.

The company now expects revenue growth to be in the range of 2% to 4% on a constant currency basis and adjusted earnings per share in the range of $1.90 to $2.10, excluding reserve builds in the first quarter.

Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
