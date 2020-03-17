American Express sees hit to spending volumes from coronavirus

March 17 (Reuters) - American Express said here on Tuesday it had seen a fall in spending volumes in the last few days of February and March and forecast low-single-digit revenue growth in the first quarter as the coronavirus pandemic wreaks havoc on financial markets.

The company now expects revenue growth to be in the range of 2% to 4% on a constant currency basis and adjusted earnings per share in the range of $1.90 to $2.10, excluding reserve builds in the first quarter.