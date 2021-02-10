Americas had nearly half of new COVID cases last week, but some countries improving-PAHO

BOGOTA, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Though the Americas reported nearly half of all new global COVID-19 cases over the past week and deaths continue to escalate, some heavily affected countries like the United States and Brazil are showing improvement, the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) said on Wednesday.

At least three variants of the disease are present in the region, but based on current evidence about variants the PAHO is confident COVID-19 vaccines remain useful, director Dr. Carissa F. Etienne said during the organization’s weekly press briefing.