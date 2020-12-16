Americas region has nearly 31 million cases of COVID-19, 787,000 deaths- WHO official

FILE PHOTO: People walk at a popular shopping street amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Sao Paulo, Brazil December 15, 2020. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - The Americas region has recorded nearly 31 million cases of the coronavirus and 787,000 related deaths, the World Health Organization director for the Americas, Carissa Etienne, said on Wednesday.

Brazil and Colombia were reporting the highest number of new cases in South America, Etienne said.

(This story corrects COVID-related deaths to 787,000 from 781,000 in headline and first paragraph.)