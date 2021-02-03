COVID-19 cases falling in U.S., Canada, but still rising in Mexico, Colombia, Brazil: PAHO

FILE PHOTO: A healthcare worker and emergency medical technicians (EMTs) treat a patient outside the emergency room at the Community Hospital of Huntington Park during a surge in positive coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases in Huntington Park, California, U.S. December 29, 2020. REUTERS/Bing Guan

BRASILIA (Reuters) - COVID-19 infections are finally decreasing in the United States and Canada after weeks of unrelenting rise, but in Mexico cases and deaths continue to increase, particularly in states that drew tourism in the holiday season, the Pan American Health Organization said on Wednesday.

In South America, Colombia reported the highest incidence of cases, followed by Brazil, where the city of Manaus is still seeing exponential increases in both cases and deaths, PAHO director Carissa Etienne said. Three new variants have been detected in 20 countries of the Americas, though their frequency is still limited, she said in a briefing.