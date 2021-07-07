Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Healthcare

Donations are way to get COVID-19 vaccines to Latin America -health organization

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, July 7 (Reuters) - Donations of vaccines against COVID-19 are the way to get doses to Latin American countries in need, a top official from the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) said on Wednesday.

Carissa Etienne said the COVAX vaccine sharing facility had faced serious supply-side problems last month, partly because of a lack of vaccines from India. (Reporting by Drazen Jorgic, Laura Gottesdiener and Adriana Barrera in Mexico City; writing by Stefanie Eschenbacher; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

