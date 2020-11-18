WHO says COVID-19 cases continue to accelerate in U.S.

BRASILIA, Nov 18 (Reuters) - The United States continues to see an acceleration of COVID-19 cases, reporting more than one million new infections in the past week alone, according to the Americas branch of the World Health Organization, PAHO.

The region has reported nearly 1.5 million cases and 19,000 deaths due to COVID-19 in last week, PAHO Assistant Director Jarbas Barbosa said in a briefing. He said Brazil is experiencing a new increase in cases and deaths, and Uruguay has seen spikes in areas bordering Brazil. (Reporting by Anthony Boadle Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)